Looking for a comfortable single level floorplan, the Everest is the perfect home for you. As you walk through the front door, your eyes are instantly drawn to the bank of windows in the family room. Plenty of natural sunlight brings life to this space and spills into the open floor plan kitchen. Preparing food is a joy with abundant counter space & modern appliances. The sliding glass door in the breakfast nook lets in even more light & makes it easy to enjoy your morning coffee indoors or outdoors. Main-level primary suite is situated adjacent to the family room and the primary bathroom has a grand feel with dual sinks and roomy closet. Two more bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room complete the well-designed main floor. Neighborhood is only minutes from a public boat access. Enjoy your weekends paddle boarding, boating, swimming, hiking, fishing, BBQing or taking a stroll at the lake. Never run out of exciting weekend activities with friends & family living this close to the water!