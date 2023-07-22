Introducing the Villas at Sherrills Ford, a stunning community located in the charming town of Terrell, NC. This beautifully designed Everest home plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car front-facing garage, lawn maintenance included with an open floor plan that flows seamlessly from room to room. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel gas appliances and elegant granite countertops, while the rest of the house boasts luxurious finishes such as granite countertops and Hardie plank exterior. Located in the heart of Terrell, this community provides easy access to local shops, restaurants and picturesque Lake Norman. Don't miss out on the chance to own your own luxury home in this highly desirable location. Schedule your viewing today and experience the finest in luxury living.