Brand New Townhouse in the gowning Sherrill's Ford area! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy, coffee, and dining. An inviting stone accented two-story townhome that offers an attractive open concept floorplan. The interior provides welcoming style w/ a granite center island that is made for entertaining. The kitchen opens into the heart of the main living area. Primary suite is very spacious with lots of natural light and boasts an impressive walk-in closet. Also includes a 1 car garage and outdoor patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $332,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The c…
Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the…
A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday.
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
NASCAR driver Cody Ware was charged with assault and strangulation in Iredell County on Monday.