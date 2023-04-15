Brand New Townhouse in the gowning Sherrill's Ford area! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy, coffee, and dining. An inviting stone accented two-story townhome that offers an attractive open concept floorplan. The interior provides welcoming style w/ a granite center island that is made for entertaining. The kitchen opens into the heart of the main living area. Primary suite is very spacious with lots of natural light and boasts an impressive walk-in closet. Also includes a 1 car garage and outdoor patio.