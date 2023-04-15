Enjoy one level living in the Santee plan! It's an open family room and kitchen make it perfect for entertaining. This home features a beautiful mail-level primary suite with walk-in closet as well as two additional bedrooms and laundry room. Spend more time having fun as this community's HOA includes lawn care and access to outdoor pool. This home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $330,120
Related to this story
Most Popular
A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The c…
Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the…
A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday.
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
NASCAR driver Cody Ware was charged with assault and strangulation in Iredell County on Monday.