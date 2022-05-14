3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $330,000

Beautiful 3BR Townhome in The Townes At Sherrills Ford - move in ready now and like new! Prime cul de sac location overlooking pond. This 3BR and 2.5Bath townhouse is loaded up, featuring an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized island with pendant lighting, gas range, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, myQ smart garage opener the list goes on. Main level has vinyl plank flooring throughout. Gorgeous owners suite with granite counters, dual vanities, tile flooring and a huge walk-in closet. Walk to the pool just down the street. Super convenient location close to all the new shopping and restaurants, and minutes from Lake Norman boat launches, marinas, waterfront dining and everything the lake area has to offer. See 3D Walkthrough Tour Here:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TFZVPPfAdxX&mls=1