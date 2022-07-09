3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $329,900

Beautiful 3BR Townhome - Brand New – move in ready, loaded with extras! Prime location next to the pool and cabana. High demand end unit loaded up with features including: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, rainfall showerheads in both baths, professionally painted with designer paint, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, smart home controls and door locks, myQ smart garage opener, the list goes on. Main level has upgraded vinyl plank flooring throughout. Gorgeous owners suite with granite counters, tile flooring, upgraded framed mirror and a huge walk-in closet with window. Super convenient location close to all the new shopping and restaurants, and minutes from Lake Norman boat launches, marinas, waterfront dining and everything the lake area has to offer. View 3D Walkthrough Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=krGXK6MU3Ua&mls=1