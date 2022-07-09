Beautiful 3BR Townhome - Brand New – move in ready, loaded with extras! Prime location next to the pool and cabana. High demand end unit loaded up with features including: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, rainfall showerheads in both baths, professionally painted with designer paint, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, smart home controls and door locks, myQ smart garage opener, the list goes on. Main level has upgraded vinyl plank flooring throughout. Gorgeous owners suite with granite counters, tile flooring, upgraded framed mirror and a huge walk-in closet with window. Super convenient location close to all the new shopping and restaurants, and minutes from Lake Norman boat launches, marinas, waterfront dining and everything the lake area has to offer. View 3D Walkthrough Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=krGXK6MU3Ua&mls=1
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Carolina Panther Wesley Walls, a five-time Pro Bowl tight end, will be part of next week’s youth football camp in Troutman.
There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Iredell County in 2022.
After the end of a lengthy public comment period Mayor Miles Atkins polled the crowd to see which side of the divisive project proposed at 990 River Highway in western Mooresville they were on.
As the groundbreaking for its Arts and Cultural Center is set for Thursday, the Statesville Housing Authority’s Darbah Skaf hopes once it is c…
The U.S. Air Force, charged with defending America’s skies, conducted a study, Project Blue Book, from 1952 through 1969.
Statesville native Wayne Harwell has been chosen to umpire his sixth and seventh Babe Ruth World Series for the 2022 season.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.
Joel Reese, our local history librarian, telephoned me Wednesday morning, asking if I had heard that a French television crew was filming the …
The man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Statesville man turned himself in Frida…
Twenty-five years ago: