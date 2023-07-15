Welcome to your new home! This beautifully designed ranch style floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Step into your new home, you are greeted by a spacious open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with loved ones. The inviting atmosphere of this home is accentuated by the natural light that floods the space. Modern kitchen with gas appliances and ample counter space is an absolute delight for any home chef. Whether you are cooking for a family dinner or hosting a large gathering, this kitchen has everything you need to make your culinary creations stand out. Your home features a charming patio area that is perfect for your morning coffee or relaxing outdoors. Low-maintenance made possible by the HOA taking care of your lawn, you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor space. In addition to its many features, this home comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, blinds, washer, and dryer, making your move-in process an absolute breeze.