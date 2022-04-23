Brand new Townhouse in The Townes at Sherrills Ford! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features an open floorplan with spacious living room, granite countertops, gas range and stainless appliances! This never lived in unit has energy efficient windows, a tankless water heater and lots of room for entertaining. When you enter the main level, you are welcomed with beautiful laminate wood flooring as you walk into the living room, upgraded light fixures, the beautifully laid out kitchen with plenty of counter space and a spacious pantry. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry as well as a closet for extra storage. Neighborhood features an outdoor pool and cabana that are just a quick walk across the street. Close to the Publix shopping center and lots of shopping and dining!
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman and her two young children were among the four people found dead in a house fire on Monday near Coolemee in Davie County, friends said Tuesday.
Four North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles were damaged Tuesday night when someone set them on fire, said First Sgt. Daniel Hall.
Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
A Statesville woman was charged with stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.
A Mt Ulla man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Rowan Road on Wednesday night.
Curtis Fortner admitted he was a bit of a fangirl when he first met Barbara McKay.
Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
The investigation into a shooting at Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk’s home continues as the Troutman Police Department is finishing interviewing those…
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darre…
'Everything I told them was a lie.' Man convicted of killing Chris Paul's grandfather says confession was coerced.
Jermal Tolliver, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 death of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, took the stand Thursday, saying that Winston-Salem police coerced him during hours of interrogation to give a false statement.
"Everything I told them was a lie," he said.