3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $315,000

Brand new Townhouse in The Townes at Sherrills Ford! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features an open floorplan with spacious living room, granite countertops, gas range and stainless appliances! This never lived in unit has energy efficient windows, a tankless water heater and lots of room for entertaining. When you enter the main level, you are welcomed with beautiful laminate wood flooring as you walk into the living room, upgraded light fixures, the beautifully laid out kitchen with plenty of counter space and a spacious pantry. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry as well as a closet for extra storage. Neighborhood features an outdoor pool and cabana that are just a quick walk across the street. Close to the Publix shopping center and lots of shopping and dining!