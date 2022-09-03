Lake Lifestyle at it’s BEST!! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy and dining. The Jacqueline is an inviting stone accented two-story townhome that offers an attractive open concept floorplan. The interior provides welcoming style w/ a granite center island that is made for entertaining. The kitchen opens into the heart of the main living area. Primary suite is very spacious with lots of natural light and boasts an impressive walk-in closet that will make all of the shoppers out there smile.
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $302,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine.
Armed man runs from traffic stop onto school property in Burke County. 'I don’t know what … I was doing bro.'
DREXEL — A man who was a passenger in a stolen car bailed out of the car when a deputy tried to stop it and ran onto school property with a gun, authorities said Tuesday morning.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates.
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the …
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hi…
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, i…
Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours.