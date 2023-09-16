COMING SOON! Showings start Friday, September 15th on this beautiful, end unit townhome in the highly desirable Townes at Sherrills Ford. The townhome features tons of natural light in the main living area, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fantastic location! Minutes from the Publix shopping center in Sherrills Ford with easy access to Mooresville and I-77, or Charlotte via Highway 16, and only a few miles to the shores of Lake Norman. Units are hard to come by now that construction in the community is complete. Take advantage while you still have the opportunity to purchase under $300k.