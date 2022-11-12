 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $299,000

Lake Lifestyle at it’s BEST!! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy and dining. The Jacqueline is an inviting stone accented two-story townhome/end unit that offers an attractive open concept floorplan. The interior provides welcoming style w/ a granite center island that is made for entertaining. The kitchen opens into the heart of the main living area. Primary suite is very spacious with lots of natural light and boasts an impressive walk-in closet that will make all of the shoppers out there smile.

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky

A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school. The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before. News outlets report the students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation. Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon. The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.

