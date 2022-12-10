3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $287,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom Townhome -BRAND NEW-never lived in move in ready. Enjoy crisp fall nights in your larger tree lined backyard. This highly sought after END UNIT is loaded with almost to many extras to list. Some of the main features include: Stainless steal appliances , granite countertops, tile backsplash, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, energy efficient windows, smart home controls and door locks, and my Q smart garage opener. Main floor has brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Upstairs you will find new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. The bathrooms boast new tile floors and granite countertops. The huge walk in closet in the primary bedroom is a must see! All in a convenient location close to shopping, pharmacy, and restaurants. The Townes at Sherrills Ford is nestled between Denver and Mooresville in the Lake Norman area. This community is close to boat launches, marinas, and waterfront dining. Come be a part of this lovely neighborhood.