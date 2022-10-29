3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $270,760

Live the Lake Lifestyle!! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy and dining. This charming townhome offers flexible space w/ a substantial granite peninsula in the kitchen that opens into the heart of the main living area. The second level owner's suite is spacious and boasts an amazing walk-in closet along with well-sized secondary bedrooms.