Be the first to live in this spacious, brand new home in lovely Terrell NC. The home offers an open floor plan with flex space down stairs. Enjoy your chefs kitchen and open large backyard for bbq's on those beautiful summer afternoons. Upstairs you will find a very large Primary bedroom and 2 other generous bedrooms. Brand new washer in dryer are included in your sizable laundry room and a as a added bonus, a large flex/play area. Enjoy the lake life Terrell and Sherrills Ford has to offer while still being close to the amenities.