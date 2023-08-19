Enjoy paradise with stunning views of Lake Norman while relaxing at your saltwater pool and enjoying the fire pit and pull up bar. This waterfront home offers approx. 200 feet of shoreline with 16ft water depth at dock and is situated on just under an acre in a Gated Community only minutes from The Main Channel. Less than 1 year old & engineer built, just minutes from Publix Shopping Center, and restaurants by car or by boat for true Lake Living. Huge game room on main floor could easily be converted to a second primary suite. Bedroom/office on main with full bath (closet easily installed). Hardwood in full house other than wet areas. Gourmet kitchen boasts pot filler, double ovens, with most appliances still under warranty, abundant cabinets and pantry. Great room features soaring ceilings & stacked stone fireplace. 14 X 43 Covered deck overlooks Lake Norman and fabulous saltwater pool with tanning ledge. Primary bedroom boasts 2 large closets and fireplace. Extensive dock & seawall.