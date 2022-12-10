3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,800

2-story townhouse in the new community The Townes at Sherrills Ford! The main level floor plan has a Living Room open to the Dining area, Half Bathroom and a spacious Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and granite. The upper level has 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom, Laundry Closet and a Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet and Full Bathroom. The future neighborhood amenities will include a Cabana and Pool! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior lawn and landscaping areas. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. This rental can be available one week from an approved application!
