3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700

Located just minutes from shopping, dining, schools and Lake Norman. First floor has an open floorplan with hardwood floors, granite countertops, peninsula, Stainless-Steel appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Stove, MW & DW), Washer/Dryer. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining room, which has access to private back patio. First floor has all hardwood floors and a half bath. Upstairs master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, En suite bathroom with dual sinks and walk in shower. Two large guest bedrooms share a hall bath, ceiling fans throughout, blinds installed on all windows and a one car garage with additional parking in front of garage. A Small pet will be considered, pet deposit and monthly pet fee will apply. This neighborhood offers community Pool and Cabana. HOA maintains lawn, landscaping and outside common areas.