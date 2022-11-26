 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700

New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with community pool. This end unit has a one car garage, a first floor spacious foyer and half a bath. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining room which has access to private back patio. Kitchen has a peninsula, SS appliances, gas stove and granite countertops. Upstairs master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with walk in shower. Two large guest bedrooms share a full bath with a shower/tub combo. First floor has all hardwood floors. Be the first one to live in the home!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert