3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700

2-story townhouse is the new community The Townes at Sherrills Ford. Main level floor plan has a Living Room open to the Dining area, Half Bathroom and a spacious Kitchen with Pantry, stainless appliances and granite. The upper level has 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom, Laundry Closet and a Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet and Full Bathroom. The future neighborhood amenities will include a Cabana and Pool! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior lawn and landscaping areas. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs at adult weight is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!