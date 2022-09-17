 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700

Brand New 2-Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with 1-car Garage located in Townes at Sherrill ford Neighborhood. Main level floor plan has a Living Room open to the Dining area, Half Bathroom and a spacious Kitchen with Pantry, stainless appliances and granite. The upper level has 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom, Laundry Closet and a Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet and Full Bathroom. The Future neighborhood amenities will include a Cabana and Pool! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior lawn and landscaping areas.

