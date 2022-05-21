 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,695

3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,695

Brand new energy efficient townhome in convenient location! Close to shopping, restaurants and more! Be the first to enjoy this new home that has many upgraded features. Granite, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, luxury vinyl wood plank floor, tile and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious primary bedroom with separate primary bathroom and large walk in closet. This home has it all an is even located in an end unit! Community has a pool and cabana. Ready for you now! Mandatory Residential Benefits Package that offers so many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!) The fee is $25/mo

