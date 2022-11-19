 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,695

3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,695

Newer construction energy efficient townhome in convenient location! Close to shopping, restaurants and more! Enjoy all this newer home has to offer and the many upgraded features. Granite, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, luxury vinyl wood plank floor, tile and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious primary bedroom with separate primary bathroom and large walk-in closet. This home has it all and is even a desirable end unit! Community has a pool and cabana. Ready for you now! Mandatory Residential Benefits Package that offers so many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!) The fee is $25/mo

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert