Your Lake Norman Dream Home Awaits! This full brick Ranch with a spacious walk-out basement includes a private pier, covered dock with 6500lb lift & 140' of shoreline. Featuring an open floor plan, tall ceilings with lots of natural lighting, a large waterfront screen porch & deck will make you feel like your are living on vacation 365 days a year! You will love the lower level that includes a media & billiard area, 2 additional bedrooms, newly renovated full bath that's gorgeous & a 23'x29' unfinished workshop with doors leading to the fenced backyard. Additionally there is 350sq ft of storage in the lower level & a storm Generator. Relax in the 6-8 person Hot Tub located under the covered deck while enjoying the waterfront view. Car lovers will appreciate the heated garage! Close to shopping & restaurants with low Catawba County Taxes. Truly what you have been looking for. Hurry on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,050,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
Work at Larkin Regional Commerce Park started again in recent weeks, and the rumble of construction equipment is what the project’s stakeholde…
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of a $2.2 million grant Monday night that will allow th…