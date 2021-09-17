3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,050,000

Your Lake Norman Dream Home Awaits! This full brick Ranch with a spacious walk-out basement includes a private pier, covered dock with 6500lb lift & 140' of shoreline. Featuring an open floor plan, tall ceilings with lots of natural lighting, a large waterfront screen porch & deck will make you feel like your are living on vacation 365 days a year! You will love the lower level that includes a media & billiard area, 2 additional bedrooms, newly renovated full bath that's gorgeous & a 23'x29' unfinished workshop with doors leading to the fenced backyard. Additionally there is 350sq ft of storage in the lower level & a storm Generator. Relax in the 6-8 person Hot Tub located under the covered deck while enjoying the waterfront view. Car lovers will appreciate the heated garage! Close to shopping & restaurants with low Catawba County Taxes. Truly what you have been looking for. Hurry on this one!