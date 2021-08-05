 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $52,500

Great opportunity for a handyman or investor!! House needs work but has tons of charm. Downtown Taylorsville location with lots of nice homes around it. Nice yard with some backyard privacy. This 3 bedroom/1 bath home has lots of potential to be a showplace. Don't miss this one.

