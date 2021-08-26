Calling all investors! Home originally built in 1948 with three bedrooms and one bathroom located on a lovely .53 acre lot in the city of Taylorsville. Home has not been lived in for many years. Seller makes no representation to the condition of the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc. * Please use caution when entering home.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $42,000
