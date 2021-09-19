Beautiful and well built home on a cul-de-sac. Plenty of space for a big family when you include that full open basement. This home is a MUST SEE! Walk in closets in every room. Enough acreage to privately do what you want with it. Do you like deer watching? Very quiet neighborhood. (0062567 & 0065699) 2 parcels ad up to 5.26 acres and go all the way back to the creek. There is a shooting range for target practice. Hardwood floors. Plenty of parking for those family gatherings. Enjoy the raised garden bed. Plenty of storage space. Newer Water Heater, Roof maybe only 10 years old. Come get it before it is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $349,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
OLIN—As John Jackson Jr. crossed the goal line for the fifth time Friday night everybody in Raider Ravine could feel what was about to happen,…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.