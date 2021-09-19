3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $349,500

Beautiful and well built home on a cul-de-sac. Plenty of space for a big family when you include that full open basement. This home is a MUST SEE! Walk in closets in every room. Enough acreage to privately do what you want with it. Do you like deer watching? Very quiet neighborhood. (0062567 & 0065699) 2 parcels ad up to 5.26 acres and go all the way back to the creek. There is a shooting range for target practice. Hardwood floors. Plenty of parking for those family gatherings. Enjoy the raised garden bed. Plenty of storage space. Newer Water Heater, Roof maybe only 10 years old. Come get it before it is gone.