 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $329,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-You will love this location- Minutes to Hwy 16 for easy access to I-40/Conover/and Taylorsville! Nestled on 1.4+/- Acres home is situated with a lot on each side of it-providing plenty of space and privacy. Fantastic open living room and dining space. Large kitchen with lots of storage! Spacious Bedrooms and Den on Second Floor with additional flex space perfect for schooling area or home office. Huge laundry room with half bath just off the kitchen. We love the spacious double garage, low county taxes, and layout!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert