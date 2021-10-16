 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $240,000

Cute as can be! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, large bedrooms with walk in closets, a bonus room/office, fresh paint, and lots of natural light. Outside is a gorgeous deck overlooking the big backyard, the perfect spot to relax and unwind! Sitting on just under an acre, this home is close to all the amenities and interstate 40. So much to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert