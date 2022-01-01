3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $232,000

Cute as can be! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, large bedrooms with walk in closets, a bonus room/office, fresh paint, and lots of natural light. Outside is a gorgeous deck overlooking the big backyard, the perfect spot to relax and unwind! Sitting on just under an acre, this home is close to all the amenities and interstate 40. So much to offer! Adjacent 0.90 acre lot available for purchase as well, MLS #3803165.