 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $179,900

Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that's only 1 year old. Upgraded kitchen with island, stainless range hood, and more. Black kitchen appliances including refrigerator. Master bath with double vanity, linen cabinet, and walk in shower. Interior walls are all sheetrock. Large 12'x24' garage/storage building. Nice large lot in good location just outside Taylorsville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert