3 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $165,000

Back on the market at no fault of the seller. 7.86 Acres with water frontage on the Lower Little River. perfect for fishing, or swimming this sandy beach-like area has close to 300 ft of water frontage! 3 bedroom 2 bath singlewide home with New Gutters, New front door, New well pump in 2019, New coils in heat pump 2019, Metal roof, siding and windows all replaced in 2013. Metal barn and two car unattached garage are great for storage or farm equipment. Perfect location for country living!