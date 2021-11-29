Rolling hills, pastures and beautiful sunsets from your rocking chair porch? If so, this is your future home! Brick split level, with full basement (partially finished and huge potential). Large rooms, large kitchen with ample storage and counter space. Gorgeous stone fireplace with 100+ year old mantel beam (locally sourced). Home has unique wood burning secondary heat source (use if you choose but not primary source for home). Massive 30x80 detached garage/shop with additional HLA and bath. Additional 30x32 detached garage with wash bay. Come see this gem, it will not last long. **Adjoining 8.9 acre parcel is available, see MLS (3807243) for details or contact listing agent**
3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $375,000
