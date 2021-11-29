3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $309,999

Wouldn't you love to sit on the front porch of this beautiful cape cod home and sip your coffee every morning? It has the perfect lot at the end of a cul-de-sac with a nicely fenced in backyard! 3 BR & 2 BA with a bonus room and extra space for your growing family! Spacious kitchen with open concept, perfect for entertaining. The extra parcel included makes the lot very spacious with over 1.5 acres. Step off the back deck to a building with power, perfect for a home office! The septic tank is located in the front yard which opens up the possibility of having a pool in the back yard. The deck has double joist support on the left side providing the perfect spot for a hot tub! The attic is floored over the garage, which is perfect for additional storage space! This home has EVERYTHING you need!