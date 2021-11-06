 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $289,000

New construction home coming soon! Combining two lots to make it one big lot with over 1.5 acres at the end of a cul de sac. Home will have nine foot ceilings, glamour bath, drop zone, utility sink, formal dining room, upgraded appliances and much more!

