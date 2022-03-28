3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $285,000

This excellent opportunity to own a 3bed 3bath Farmhouse nestled inbetween all farm land. Enjoy the lovely sunset while you swing on the front porch. Large home, needs cosmetic work (flooring and paint). Large eat in kitchen with laundry room off the side. Wood fireplace in dining room leads to family room. Screened in porch and back patio deck. Upstairs boast large cathederal ceiling den with fireplace and 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom/bathroom on first floor. Call and make an offer today! Price reduction made in reference to condition of property.