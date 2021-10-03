3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $275,000

Perfect opportunity to come home to a private and quiet country setting. This very well maintained brick home is nestled off the main road surrounded by mature trees on four acres. Ample outdoor space for gardens and live stock for your very own mini farm. A small pasture, creek and wooded area that is a must see, once in a lifetime opportunity to own 3 bedroom 3 bath house. This one owner home has central heating and air throughout the main level, open kitchen/dinning room areas, and a main level master bedroom. The unfinished basement has tons of room for storage or the opportunity to be finished and add more finished living space to this already well kept home.