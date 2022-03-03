Large 3 bed, 1 bath home with tons of potential in a HOT neighborhood! New construction and remodels are happening all over this part of town. There is room to add a 4th bedroom and boost value. Cash cow potential. Excellent location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Convenient access to I-77. "As is - Where is."
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,900
