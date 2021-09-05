 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,900

1 Story, 3 Bedroom Home located near downtown Statesville! Attn: Investors!! Seller is willing to replace roof with buyer's choice for additional fee with acceptable offer. Home features hardwood floors & great natural light flowing through! 10' ceilings create an open feel! Home has great character & potential! Location is great! Downtown Statesville offers restaurants, shopping, entertainment & great common spaces!

