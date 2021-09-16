 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

Convenient to dining, shopping, I-77 and I-40! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with front porch and fenced in back yard awaits your personal touch. Easy to care for vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open floor plan with large kitchen and dining area. Property is being sold "AS IS".

