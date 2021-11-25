Attn: Investors, this is one that needs a lot of love, but could be an adorable farmhouse charmer! 1 Story, 3 Bedroom home features hardwood floors & great natural light flowing through! 10' ceilings create an open feel! Home has great character & potential! Not far from downtown Statesville restaurants, shopping, entertainment & great common spaces!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $89,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. L…
A barn fire spread to a home Sunday night.
- Updated
And then there were eight.
A Statesville woman reportedly threatened to blow up her home and nearly hit two deputies while fleeing in her vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff…
It’s been two years since Melody Hager became a first to be crowned Miss Statesville.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
Larry Payne is the newest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, promoting himself as “the voice…
Blake Palmer announced his candidacy for a spot on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Friday, citing his dismay with the current one.