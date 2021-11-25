 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $89,900

  Updated
Attn: Investors, this is one that needs a lot of love, but could be an adorable farmhouse charmer! 1 Story, 3 Bedroom home features hardwood floors & great natural light flowing through! 10' ceilings create an open feel! Home has great character & potential! Not far from downtown Statesville restaurants, shopping, entertainment & great common spaces!

