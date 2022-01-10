Have you been looking for a home that feels like a private getaway? This is it! Picturesque driveway leads you down to the beautiful home that sits on 13.86 acres and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Alluring stone work accenting the home. At the back of the home there is a fully fenced in yard with an appealing pool and gazebo. The rear deck has stamped concrete and is covered, perfect for entertaining. Upon entry there are soaring cathedral ceilings with canned lights throughout. A lot of windows and natural light. All drywall has rounded corners. Nice stone gas fireplace with built-ins on each side. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer and bottom level with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Custom oak cabinets. Large master suite on the bottom level with tray ceilings. Master bath has jacuzzi tub and tiled shower. Walk in closet with his/her sinks. Upstairs you will find an ample sized loft area and bonus room along with 2 bedrooms. No finishing touches spared here. This is the one!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $849,000
