Have you been looking for a home that feels like a private getaway? This is it! Picturesque driveway leads you down to the beautiful home that sits on 13.86 acres and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Alluring stone work accenting the home. At the back of the home there is a fully fenced in yard with an appealing pool and gazebo. The rear deck has stamped concrete and is covered, perfect for entertaining. Upon entry there are soaring cathedral ceilings with canned lights throughout. A lot of windows and natural light. All drywall has rounded corners. Nice stone gas fireplace with built-ins on each side. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer and bottom level with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Custom oak cabinets. Large master suite on the bottom level with tray ceilings. Master bath has jacuzzi tub and tiled shower. Walk in closet with his/her sinks. Upstairs you will find an ample sized loft area and bonus room along with 2 bedrooms. No finishing touches spared here. This is the one!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $839,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…
- Updated
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
- Updated
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. L…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time …