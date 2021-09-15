Beautiful, spacious, open-concept, 5,000+ SF custom home on 3.27 acres in Shannon Acres community near Statesville Country Club. This one-owner home has been well maintained and updated throughout the years. It is a wonderful home for daily living & for entertaining small and large groups. The spaciousness of the home is apparent at the entry, opening to the left to a large dining area, great-room, kitchen and sitting spaces. The right-side includes a spacious primary bedroom, primary bathroom, study, en suite guest bedroom and half-bath. This design provides for both openness AND privacy. The lower level of the home includes an en suite guest-room with a dry sauna, a full kitchen and dining area, laundry room, “pet room” and two additional rooms for other uses (e.g. exercise, storage). This home includes too many special features (30+) to list here. A full description of these features is attached to this listing and available to interested buyers at showing. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $799,000
