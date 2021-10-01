 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $775,000

CALL PAM KENDALL (828) 514-9083 AT REALTY EXECUTIVES (828) 328-8900. Beautiful, spacious, open-concept, 5,000+ SF custom home on 3.27 acres in Shannon Acres community near Statesville Country Club. This one-owner home has been well maintained and updated throughout the years. It is a wonderful home for daily living & for entertaining small and large groups. The spaciousness of the home is apparent at the entry, opening to the left to a large dining area, great-room, kitchen and sitting spaces. The right-side includes a spacious primary bedroom, primary bathroom, study, en suite guest bedroom and half-bath. This design provides for both openness AND privacy. The lower level of the home includes an en suite guest-room with a dry sauna, a full kitchen and dining area, laundry room, “pet room” and two additional rooms for other uses (e.g. exercise, storage). This home includes too many special features (30+) to list here. A full description of these features is attached to this listing and available to interested buyers at showing. This is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert