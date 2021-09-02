Investors Special. Income Producing low maintenance rental property. Long term renter at $650/month who has always paid on time. Renter would like to stay but open to options! Statesville is a growing area and is getting hotter for investors. Get in now!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $75,000
