3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $74,500

fixer upper with alot of potential. either rehab or tear down and rebuild, Possibly get multiple homes on this city lot. home is being sold as is and seller will make no repairs. cash sale only. This is a land contract and home being sold at no value.

