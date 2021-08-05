3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $70,000

INVESTORS AND HANDYMAN SPECIAL!! Great location in an up and coming part of Statesville with renovated homes approaching $200,000. Large, covered front porch welcomes you into a spacious living room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. There is a comfortable family room that anchors the back section of the home. There are all kinds of renovation possibilities to make this home a showplace. The large backyard has tons of potential. Don't miss out on this opportunity.