Very nice 3 BR/2 BA single wide on a .46 acre lot, with new flooring, new front and back deck, carport for parking. Located in John S. King Estates. Lot has well with new pump and septic that was just recently pumped.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $70,000
