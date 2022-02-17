 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $70,000

Very nice 3 BR/2 BA single wide on a .46 acre lot, with new flooring, new front and back deck, carport for parking. Located in John S. King Estates. Lot has well with new pump and septic that was just recently pumped.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert