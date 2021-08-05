 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $69,900

With some imagination and vision, this house has the potential to be made into a nice home. It is located in the Mitchell Community College Historic District. The house will need virtually everything to transition into a livable home.

