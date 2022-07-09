Don't miss your chance to own this superior built custom home by Impression Homes. Built to withstand time, this home is nestled on a private 1.4 acre lot, on a dead end street and backing to a private creek for the perfect place to build a fire pit and listen to the tree frogs or just relax on your new screened in porch. Built with high end finishes including exterior fiber cement siding, Cedar porch beams, gas fireplace, quartz countertops, tiled ensuite shower with pebble floor, pocket doors, vaulted ceilings and a separate living quarters designed for multigenerational living with door ways to accommodate width of a wheelchair. Located 5 minutes from Lake Norman, 10 minutes to both Troutman and Statesville and less than an hour commute to Charlotte Douglas Airport.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $675,000
