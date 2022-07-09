 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $675,000

Don't miss your chance to own this superior built custom home by Impression Homes. Built to withstand time, this home is nestled on a private 1.4 acre lot, on a dead end street and backing to a private creek for the perfect place to build a fire pit and listen to the tree frogs or just relax on your new screened in porch. Built with high end finishes including exterior fiber cement siding, Cedar porch beams, gas fireplace, quartz countertops, tiled ensuite shower with pebble floor, pocket doors, vaulted ceilings and a separate living quarters designed for multigenerational living with door ways to accommodate width of a wheelchair. Located 5 minutes from Lake Norman, 10 minutes to both Troutman and Statesville and less than an hour commute to Charlotte Douglas Airport.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert